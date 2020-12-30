Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD
Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Antolini's Office Locations
Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 743-7435
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received my semi annual shots & visited with Dr Antolini. And as usual he treated me promptly, my shots went smoothly thanks to Casey his assistant, and he followed up with RX refills and any future visits needed. I would give Dr Antolini & his assistant Casey 10 stars if I could!
About Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1750302592
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antolini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antolini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antolini has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antolini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antolini speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Antolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antolini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.