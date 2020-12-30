See All Rheumatologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Denver, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD

Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Antolini works at Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Antolini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver
    7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I received my semi annual shots & visited with Dr Antolini. And as usual he treated me promptly, my shots went smoothly thanks to Casey his assistant, and he followed up with RX refills and any future visits needed. I would give Dr Antolini & his assistant Casey 10 stars if I could!
    Peggy — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750302592
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Antolini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antolini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antolini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antolini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antolini works at Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Antolini’s profile.

    Dr. Antolini has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antolini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Antolini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antolini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antolini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antolini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

