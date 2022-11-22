Overview

Dr. Christopher Arett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Arett works at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.