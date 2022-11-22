Dr. Christopher Arett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Arett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Arett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Locations
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital1040 N Mason Rd Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I feel I am very lucky that Dr. Arett operated on me. From the first visit I realized how intelligent, knowledgeable, honest and friendly he is. His follow up was extremely professional, helpful and supportive! I wish him well and hope he lives to be a centenarian!
About Dr. Christopher Arett, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Barnes Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Washington University, St Louis
- Urology
Dr. Arett has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Arett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arett.
