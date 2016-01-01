Overview of Dr. Christopher Atalla, DO

Dr. Christopher Atalla, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Atalla works at David J Beccia MD in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.