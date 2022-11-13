Overview of Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD

Dr. Christopher Babycos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship, Australian Craniofacial Unit



Dr. Babycos works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.