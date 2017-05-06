Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD
Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Pacific Medical Centers Primary Care - Totem Lake12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 101, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 814-5000
Pacific Medical Center1200 12th Ave S Ste G101, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 326-2400
Northgate Clinic10416 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 517-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey is very kind, knowledgeable, thorough, and thoughtful.
About Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780765362
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
