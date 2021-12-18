Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD
Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
-
1
ARC Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
ARC Cedar Park Medical Plaza1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-1581Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
ARC Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Very informative Dr. Bailey explained exactly the procedure I would be having. His staff is very professional but they have a human side to them. I'm sure they understand that some of his patients may be dealing with stress and anxiety depending on their procedures
About Dr. Christopher Bailey, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851319545
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System and University Of South Carolina Som
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.