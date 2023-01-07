Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Baker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Wesley Chapel2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 910-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
My appointment with Dr Baker was very fast, I didn't have to wait in the lobby for more than 3min!!!. He gave me my diagnostic and explained in simple words the cause. His PA is very knowledgeable and her diagnostic also matched the doctor's view. Both of them are a great Team!
- Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Clinic
- University of Pittsburg Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
