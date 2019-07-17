Overview

Dr. Christopher Baldi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Baldi works at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA with other offices in West Grove, PA, Kennett Square, PA and Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.