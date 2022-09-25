See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD

Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Balinger works at Houston Plastic Surgery Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Balinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Plastic Surgery Associates
    204 W 19th St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2022
    This Doctor is beyond such an amazing man. He not only cares about his patients but goes above and beyond to make sure you are comfortable!! I have never met such an awesome Doctor. He is the GOAT!! You will be in great hands ??
    Jessica Soto — Sep 25, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467772517
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Balinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Balinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balinger works at Houston Plastic Surgery Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Balinger’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Balinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

