Dr. Christopher Balint, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Balint works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.