Dr. Christopher Bankhead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bankhead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bankhead, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bankhead, MD
Dr. Christopher Bankhead, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Bankhead works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bankhead's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bankhead?
About Dr. Christopher Bankhead, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1467871723
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bankhead accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bankhead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bankhead works at
Dr. Bankhead has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bankhead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bankhead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bankhead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.