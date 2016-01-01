Overview of Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM

Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine / Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Baptist works at Tipton & Unroe, PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.