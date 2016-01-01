See All Podiatric Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM

Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine / Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Baptist works at Tipton & Unroe, PSC in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baptist's Office Locations

    Tipton and Unrue Foot and Ankle Care
    8017 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291
    Bardstown Office
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 201, Bardstown, KY 40004
    Hurstbourne Office
    2805 N Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223
    Dixie Highway Office
    6801 Dixie Hwy Ste 134, Louisville, KY 40258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Limb Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bunion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gout
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Plantar Fasciitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Arthritis of the Toe
Avascular Necrosis
Calcaneus Fracture
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Hallux Rigidus
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Ingrown Toenail
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Metatarsal Fracture
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteopenia
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Traumatic Arthritis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia Fracture
Toe Fractures
Wear and Tear Arthritis
    About Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    English
    Education & Certifications

    St John Hospital and Medical Center
    Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine / Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science
    University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Baptist, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baptist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baptist has seen patients for Limb Pain and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baptist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Baptist has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

