Dr. Christopher Barber, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Barber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Barber works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main
    1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 507-3101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Atrial Fibrillation
Chest Pain
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Impella Device
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Always an excellent experience with Dr. Barber. Have been going to him for 7 years. Live 4 hours away, but always make a trip back to see him yearly.
    About Dr. Christopher Barber, MD

    Cardiology
    36 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1487762464
    Education & Certifications

    Bowman Gray Sch Med
    Bowman Gray Sch Med
    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Columbus Regional Healthcare System
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

