Dr. Christopher Barber, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Barber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Barber works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always an excellent experience with Dr. Barber. Have been going to him for 7 years. Live 4 hours away, but always make a trip back to see him yearly.
About Dr. Christopher Barber, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487762464
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray Sch Med
- Bowman Gray Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
