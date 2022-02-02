Overview

Dr. Christopher Barber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Columbus Regional Healthcare System, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Barber works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.