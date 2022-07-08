Dr. Christopher Barde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barde, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Barde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with SUNY Buffalo Med Ctr
Digestive Specialists Inc4340 Clyo Rd Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 534-7330
Digestive Specialists Inc77 W Eleanor Dr, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 534-7330
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I heard of Dr. Barde through one of his health studies. The nurse who performed the screening spoke so highly of Dr. Barde and his knowledge of NASH in particular. I had been diagnosed with NASH previously and had only heard the worst. After the initial appointment with Dr. Barde I was relieved. He took the time to listen and address all of my questions and concerns. He explained everything and I felt so much better when I left. The medical assistants were great as well. The wait time was less than 5 minutes. I truly am so relieved that I met Dr. Barde! He changed my life and for the better I must say. If your experience is anything like mine you will be forever grateful! Peggy Zeis
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215918263
- SUNY Buffalo Med Ctr
- SUNY Buffalo Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Barde has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barde accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barde has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.