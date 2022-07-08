Overview

Dr. Christopher Barde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with SUNY Buffalo Med Ctr



Dr. Barde works at Digestive Specialists, Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.