Cardiothoracic Surgery in Seminole, FL
Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (8)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO

Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Bariana works at TGMG Seminole in Seminole, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bariana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Seminole
    7601 Seminole Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    TGH Brandon Healthplex
    10740 Palm River Rd Ste 490, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    TGH Thoracic Surgery
    5 Tampa General Cir Ste 860, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Achalasia
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Achalasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Achalasia
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Airway Disorders
Airway Stenting
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Atrial Fibrillation
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Wall Mass
Chest Wall Tumor
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Mediastinal Tumors
Mitral Valve Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pericardial Disease
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Radio-Immunotherapy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus
Stomach Diseases
Teratoma
  • View other providers who treat Teratoma
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thymus Cancer
Zenker's Diverticulum
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bariana?

    Jun 08, 2022
    Doctor Bariana performed a lobectomy on me due to a rare form of lung cancer. I found Doctor Bariana and his staff to be very professional and competent. Doctor Bariana explained things thoroughly and I’m very grateful for what he did for me.
    Joel Porter — Jun 08, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bariana to family and friends

    Dr. Bariana's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bariana

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992092662
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center|Greenville Memorial Medical Center|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bariana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bariana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bariana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bariana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bariana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bariana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

