Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO
Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bariana's Office Locations
TGMG Seminole7601 Seminole Blvd Ste A, Seminole, FL 33772 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
TGH Brandon Healthplex10740 Palm River Rd Ste 490, Tampa, FL 33619 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
TGH Thoracic Surgery5 Tampa General Cir Ste 860, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bariana performed a lobectomy on me due to a rare form of lung cancer. I found Doctor Bariana and his staff to be very professional and competent. Doctor Bariana explained things thoroughly and I’m very grateful for what he did for me.
About Dr. Christopher Bariana, DO
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992092662
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center|Greenville Memorial Medical Center|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Cardiothoracic Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
