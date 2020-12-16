Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD
Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
-
1
Fayetteville Office1991 Fordham Dr Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-3114
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
Dr.Barnes is a doctor that tells you straight up how things are, and doesn’t sugar coat it. He gets things done, and tells you like it is. He’s done both of my knee surgeries, and I would recommend him to everyone. He’s fantastic at what he does.
About Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770587255
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.