Overview of Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD

Dr. Christopher Barnes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at Fayetteville Ortho/Sprts Medcn in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.