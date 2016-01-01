See All Gastroenterologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Barrilleaux works at Touro Lcmc Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and La Place, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M Pinner MD
    3434 Prytania St Ste 110, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-8005
  2. 2
    Metairie
    3717 Houma Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 885-7676
  3. 3
    East Bank Gastroenterology, LLC
    3800 Houma Blvd Ste 220, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 456-7484
  4. 4
    Internal Medicine Specialists
    3525 Prytania St Ste 430, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 648-2578
  5. 5
    LaPlace Office
    2840 W Airline Hwy, La Place, LA 70068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 648-2578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
AIDS With Infectious Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Barrilleaux?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrilleaux to family and friends

    Dr. Barrilleaux's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Barrilleaux

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639174881
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke AMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrilleaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barrilleaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrilleaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barrilleaux has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrilleaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrilleaux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrilleaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrilleaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrilleaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.