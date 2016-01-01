Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrilleaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Locations
Robert M Pinner MD3434 Prytania St Ste 110, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-8005
Metairie3717 Houma Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-7676
East Bank Gastroenterology, LLC3800 Houma Blvd Ste 220, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-7484
Internal Medicine Specialists3525 Prytania St Ste 430, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 648-2578
LaPlace Office2840 W Airline Hwy, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (504) 648-2578
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1639174881
Education & Certifications
- Brooke AMC
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrilleaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrilleaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrilleaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrilleaux works at
Dr. Barrilleaux has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrilleaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrilleaux speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrilleaux. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrilleaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrilleaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrilleaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.