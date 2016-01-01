Overview

Dr. Christopher Barrilleaux, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Barrilleaux works at Touro Lcmc Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA and La Place, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.