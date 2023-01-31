Dr. Christopher Barry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Barry, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Barry, MD
Dr. Christopher Barry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Services, PLLC1257 E 33rd St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 757-2430
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barry, Lacy, and Dustin are the most awesome care team you could prey for! We went through hurdles and overcame them! I will tell you if you need Nurosurgical assistance they are the BEST! I am so much better since Barry did his magic! Dustin and Lacy have been the best from start to finish! You can trust this practice with confidence I promise! I will say this if you expect it all to go away that is never the normal case! NO by the fault of this most fabulous group of winners. Life is life and the best can only do what they promise and they did! What issues that remain is not what they can treat so I cannot blame them! I have read many reviews and I can only say listen to what they say they can do and DO NOT JUDGE for what you are advised what they are sincerely sorry that they can’t fix! I woke up one day couldn’t see or turn my head, my hands and arms were numb and not useful with the feeling! Dr. Barry fixed my arms so I can continue my career in data! He said he couldn’t compl
About Dr. Christopher Barry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.