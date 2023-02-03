See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenville, NC
Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (64)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD

Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Barsanti works at Orthopaedics East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Barsanti's Office Locations

    Orthopaedics East
    810 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 757-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martin General Hospital
  • Vidant Beaufort Hospital
  • Vidant Chowan Hospital
  • Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Elbow Bursitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Barsanti and his staff are the best! Was able to get an appointment the day after I called as a new patient! Very efficient office. Dr. Barsanti is very pleasant and efficient, explained everything and came up with a treatment plan that is very appropriate! I would highly recommend Dr. Barsanti and his practice!
    Susan Goodman — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801881339
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University, Ri
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Barsanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barsanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barsanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barsanti works at Orthopaedics East in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Barsanti’s profile.

    Dr. Barsanti has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

