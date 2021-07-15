Dr. Christopher Bartolone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartolone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bartolone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bartolone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Ill Coll Med
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Bartolone's for over the last 20 years. I'd say he is the best doctor I've had. My ulcerative colitus was flaring up about 20 years ago and I was being mistreated by another doctor. A friend of mine told me she heard great things about Dr Bartolone and that see him. He immediately diagnosed the problem and changed my medication. Two to three months later, my colitus went into remission, were it's been for 20 years! I am very thankful for his continued care. If you are fortunate enough to have him take you on as a patient, you won't be disappointed. Dr Bartolone is competent, compassionate and very relatable. No question is off limit.
About Dr. Christopher Bartolone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548246788
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Coll Med
- SUNY Buffalo Prgm B
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartolone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartolone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartolone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartolone has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartolone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartolone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartolone.
