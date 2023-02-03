Dr. Christopher Bassil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bassil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bassil, MD
Dr. Christopher Bassil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Bassil works at
Dr. Bassil's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-1137Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
Obstretrics and Gynecology of Atlanta Johns Creek Office3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 300, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 775-2300Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Obstetrics & Gynecology Atlanta4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 565-2233Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 3:30pm
- 4 1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 280, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 257-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment went well. doctor was knowledgeable and presented different options to address my concerns. Didn't rate a 5 stars because I had to wait 2hrs to see the doctor
About Dr. Christopher Bassil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952574709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
