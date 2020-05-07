Overview of Dr. Christopher Bates, MD

Dr. Christopher Bates, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Bates works at MDVIP - Toledo, Ohio in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.