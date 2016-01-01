Overview

Dr. Christopher Bazal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bazal works at Kirk Clinic in Moultrie, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.