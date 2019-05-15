Dr. Christopher Bearden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bearden, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bearden, MD
Dr. Christopher Bearden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Bearden's Office Locations
Iu Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (ronald Reagan Pkwy)1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 329, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 948-2800
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2000
Tower Surgical Inc.1801 Senate Blvd Ste 635, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1400
Indiana University Health West Hospital1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bearden and his staff were wonderful, very pleasant and informative as to what I would expect with relation to my upcoming surgery. I would easily recommend him and have no issues or complaints as my visit went smoothly and on time.
About Dr. Christopher Bearden, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962439414
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Dr. Bearden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bearden accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bearden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bearden has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.