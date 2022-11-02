Overview of Dr. Christopher Bellicini, DO

Dr. Christopher Bellicini, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Bellicini works at Excela Health Orthopedics And SPM in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.