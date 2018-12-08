Dr. Christopher Benac, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Benac, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Benac, DPM
Dr. Christopher Benac, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Benac's Office Locations
Lafayette Office204 Medical Dr, Lafayette, TN 37083 Directions (615) 449-1737
Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC1424 W Baddour Pkwy Ste E, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 220-8788
Lebanon Office430 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 449-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since 2012 I have been seen by nearly everyone in Dr Neuhaus’ employ. Some great people. There’s one Doctor who’s extraordinary and stands above, superior surgeon, talented, caring, compassionate, pleasant - I just can’t say enough about Doctor Benac. He’s amazing and so is his Staff. Misty and Teri are unbelievable, so helpful, always going out of their way to make sure I’m well taken care of; I love these girls. The Lebanon Office is outstanding and has the best to offer. Trust me...I know.
About Dr. Christopher Benac, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205155850
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
