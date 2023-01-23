See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Christopher Benton, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (66)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Benton, MD

Dr. Christopher Benton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas) and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Benton works at Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO, Centennial, CO and Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora
    1700 S Potomac St, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 418-7600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Littleton
    22 W Dry Creek Cir Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 730-4700
  3. 3
    Centennial
    14000 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 160, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-7744
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Englewood - Swedish Medical Center
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 450, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 740-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Prevention Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Imaging Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Imaging
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Chevron Icon
T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocythemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Smooth
    — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Benton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255667655
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Benton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

