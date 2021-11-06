Dr. Christopher Benton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Benton, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Benton, MD
Dr. Christopher Benton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Benton's Office Locations
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
first visit was very outstanding. Dr cared and listened to my concerns and provided the best treatment option.I was very impressed with the service I received.
About Dr. Christopher Benton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benton speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benton.
