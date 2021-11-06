Overview of Dr. Christopher Benton, MD

Dr. Christopher Benton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Benton works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.