Dr. Christopher Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Berry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Locations
Oak Street Health Casa View2360 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (214) 751-2552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berry is the most professional and caring doctor we have met. He was so thorough and patient with my husband who is recovering from a third stroke and he took time to ask questions, explain and give answers we could understand. His bedside manner is wonderful. Because of all the above, I made him my doctor and has referred him to my son.
About Dr. Christopher Berry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
