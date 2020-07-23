Dr. Christopher Beuer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beuer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Beuer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Beuer, MD
Dr. Christopher Beuer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Beuer works at
Dr. Beuer's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Anesthesia Associates P.c.11155 Dunn Rd Ste 204N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5228
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beuer?
Dr. Beuer is an exceptional doctor! I was referred to him by my chiropractor, Dr. Kevin McClain, to whom I am eternally grateful. I suffered intense pain for over two months from a compression fracture. I was able to get surgery that has taken care of the pain. Dr. Beuer is very professional, kind, and truly concerned about his patients. The staff are also very professional and very kind and caring!
About Dr. Christopher Beuer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1144482563
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beuer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beuer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beuer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beuer works at
Dr. Beuer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beuer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Beuer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beuer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beuer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beuer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.