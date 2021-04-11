Dr. Christopher Binette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Binette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Binette, MD
Dr. Christopher Binette, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Dr. Binette's Office Locations
HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists2401 Frist Blvd Ste 4, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 217-4578Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
HCA Florida Fort Pierce Surgical Specialists - Port St Lucie1943 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 251-1734
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional man and doctor. He cares, communicates and most importantly he listens to you. I am what is known as an interesting case in medicine. Which means most doctors think you're crazy and don't hear you, because you don't fit in the medical norm. Not him though.. He completely cares and spent almost 9 hours in emergency surgery to saved my arm. I can't be more grateful to him. I believe anyone would be lucky to have him on their case. I know I was.
About Dr. Christopher Binette, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1922275866
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binette has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Binette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Binette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.