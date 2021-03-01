Dr. Christopher Blair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Blair, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Blair, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Womens Health Associates of Richardson Pllc2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 235-5633
Manistee Outpatient Rehab1345 E Parkdale Ave, Manistee, MI 49660 Directions (972) 235-5633
Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital1465 E Parkdale Ave, Manistee, MI 49660 Directions (231) 398-1190
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Blair and his team were great to work with. Professional in all aspects of my hip replacement surgery, pre- and post-op, and great hospital assistance. I do not hesitate to recommend this practice for orthopedic surgery.
About Dr. Christopher Blair, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225189731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.