Dr. Christopher Bledsoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bledsoe, MD is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1430 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
2
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Has a very courteous, friendly manner. And takes time to explain each question then evaluates to give you options of procedure. Very sweet.
About Dr. Christopher Bledsoe, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1770875205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bledsoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bledsoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bledsoe has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bledsoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bledsoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bledsoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bledsoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bledsoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.