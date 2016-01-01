Overview of Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD

Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Boehlke works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Cornea Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.