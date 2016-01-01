Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehlke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Duke University Eye Center2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 681-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Boehlke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boehlke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boehlke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boehlke has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Cornea Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boehlke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boehlke speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boehlke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boehlke.
