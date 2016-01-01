See All Ophthalmologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD

Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Boehlke works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Cornea Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boehlke's Office Locations

    Duke University Eye Center
    2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 681-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Cornea Surgery
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417074139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Boehlke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehlke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boehlke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boehlke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boehlke works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Boehlke’s profile.

    Dr. Boehlke has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Cornea Surgery and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boehlke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boehlke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boehlke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boehlke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boehlke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

