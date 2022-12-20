Dr. Bogaev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Bogaev, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bogaev, MD
Dr. Christopher Bogaev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Bogaev works at
Dr. Bogaev's Office Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 576-5129
Neurosurgical Associates of Sa1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-1956
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic all around experience with this doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Bogaev, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538160106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
