Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bohyer works at
Locations
Dermatology Inc1801 Senate Blvd Ste 745, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 926-3739
Dermatology Inc875 Airport Pkwy, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 926-3739
- 3 533 E County Line Rd Ste 203, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 926-3739
Dermatology Inc1722 S Memorial Dr Ste F, New Castle, IN 47362 Directions (765) 521-1391
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr Bohyer. I found him to be very personable! He spent enough time with me to explain what is going on and how he plans to proceed. I feel fortunate to have met Dr. Bohyer and for him to be treating me.
About Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
