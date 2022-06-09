Overview

Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bohyer works at Dermatology Inc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and New Castle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.