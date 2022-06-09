See All Dermatologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bohyer works at Dermatology Inc in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and New Castle, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Inc
    1801 Senate Blvd Ste 745, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-3739
  2. 2
    Dermatology Inc
    875 Airport Pkwy, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-3739
  3. 3
    533 E County Line Rd Ste 203, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-3739
  4. 4
    Dermatology Inc
    1722 S Memorial Dr Ste F, New Castle, IN 47362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 521-1391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285757856
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Bohyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohyer has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

