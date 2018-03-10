Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojrab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD
Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Bojrab's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC703 Pro Med Ln, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 843-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has changed my life. I’ve been seeing him since I was 11 and had no idea what was going on. When I went away to college, he kept in contact and had appointments over the phone. I recommend him to everyone I can, he’s the best doctor I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Christopher Bojrab, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1689659013
Education & Certifications
- Ind University Med School
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bojrab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bojrab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bojrab has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bojrab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojrab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojrab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bojrab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bojrab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.