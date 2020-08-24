Dr. Christopher Bonfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bonfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bonfield, MD
Dr. Christopher Bonfield, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Bonfield's Office Locations
Vanderbilt University2200 CHILDRENS WAY, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-6875
- 2 719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 875-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
It’s was good he was quick to fix my daughter needs. And great at explaining. Her surgery went very well and he came out very compassionate to make sure I knew she was good. Then months down the road we were at the OR at the same time and he remembered Me and my daughter and even remembered things I wouldn’t have excepted him to retain. Great experience. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Christopher Bonfield, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonfield has seen patients for Craniosynostosis and Autosomal Dominant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonfield.
