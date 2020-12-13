Overview of Dr. Christopher Boni, DO

Dr. Christopher Boni, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Boni works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.