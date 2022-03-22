Dr. Christopher Born, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Born is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Born, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Born, MD
Dr. Christopher Born, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Born's Office Locations
Ocpn-uoi Inc.1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 626-3870Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
i SAW DR. BORN FOR AN ISSUE I WAS HAVING WITH MY RIGHT KNEE. HE EXAMINED ME AND WENT OVER ALL MY ISSUES AND XRAYS. VERY THOUGH AND PATIENT. i HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM ....EXCELLENT!!
About Dr. Christopher Born, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
