Dr. Bosse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Bosse, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Bosse, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Bosse works at
Locations
-
1
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
2
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
3
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bosse?
I have been a patient of Dr. Bosse for 8 or 9 years. The practice is well known for excellent care. I have had several asthma emergencies and these were treated right away saving me a hospital visit. Thank you Dr. Bosse!!
About Dr. Christopher Bosse, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609892215
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosse accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosse works at
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.