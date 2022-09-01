Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9003
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic303 W Lake St Ste 200, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
I never had a chance to share my experience as a patient with Dr. Christopher Boutin. He did my colonoscopy in 2019 but before then few times I spoke to him and I've seen his professionalism, integrity, compassion. He came to my room prior procedure and made me comfortable that he will take care of me. He's very detailed and most importantly he listens and very capable of answering my questions. After the procedure I was brought to my regular room, he came and explained to me the result. He really cares for his patient, even told me he wants my next colonoscopy in 3 years (2022) and not 5 years for reason he explained to me. I am no longer with Elmhurst hospital as an employee but in 2-3 years I will make sure he will be my gastroenterologist again - why? He is really good!
About Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760440259
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology
