Dr. Christopher Boutin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Boutin works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL and Addison, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.