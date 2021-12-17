Dr. Christopher Bowlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bowlin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bowlin, DPM
Dr. Christopher Bowlin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Bowlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bowlin's Office Locations
-
1
David G Goldman MD1415 Old Weisgarber Rd Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-1605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Healthstar Physicians P.c.2435 Jacksboro Pike Ste 3, La Follette, TN 37766 Directions (423) 449-8135
-
3
Genesis Neuroscience Clinic LLC1400 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 340, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowlin?
Best podiatrist ever! The (rare) combination of his medical training and knowledge, along with his genuine caring for his patients, makes him a great doctor. I am walking again, thanks to his wonderful care. I would recommend this physician to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Bowlin, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1922311547
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Cleveland Clinic
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowlin works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.