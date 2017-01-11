Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD
Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
Einstein Neurology - Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 404, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
Einstein Neurology at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 105, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I would completely recommend Dr. Bradley. I see him for seizures. He very calming and explains himself. He moved and I still still drive over an hour to see him.
About Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1164580098
Education & Certifications
- Yale NH Hosp
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bradley speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
