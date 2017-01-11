Overview of Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD

Dr. Christopher Bradley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Bradley works at Einstein Neurology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.