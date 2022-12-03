Dr. Christopher Brede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brede, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Brede, MD
Dr. Christopher Brede, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Brede works at
Dr. Brede's Office Locations
-
1
SHMG Urologic Oncology145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-7333
-
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brede?
Top notch, positive, reassuring and peace of mind
About Dr. Christopher Brede, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093958621
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brede has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brede works at
Dr. Brede has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Brede. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.