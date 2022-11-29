Dr. Christopher Breen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Breen, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Breen, MD
Dr. Christopher Breen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Heywood Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Breen works at
Dr. Breen's Office Locations
-
1
Landmark Obgyn and Midwifery206 Cass Ave, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 767-1580Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Sc Orthopedics of New England PC401 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 452-6251
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breen?
He is a great dr and very talented and very kind He has a lot of heart for his patients He did surgery on my wife hip and it's was very good
About Dr. Christopher Breen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699790121
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
- Brown Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breen works at
Dr. Breen has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Breen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.