Overview of Dr. Christopher Brodine, DPM

Dr. Christopher Brodine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Brodine works at Advanced Foot Care in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.