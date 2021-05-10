Dr. Christopher Bromley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Bromley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Bromley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Poughkeepsie Podiatry696 Dutchess Tpke Ste M, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 454-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bromley doesn't resort to injections and surgery. He takes time and works on the causes of my plantar fasciitis- how to prevent flair ups. Unlike many other podiatrists I have gone to, he ensured my orthotics fit correctly. Only podiatrist in Dutchess county I would recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Bromley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
- 1710926340
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgical Residency
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Washington & Jefferson College
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Bromley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bromley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bromley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bromley has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bromley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bromley speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bromley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bromley.
