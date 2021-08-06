Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8290
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Georgetown1011 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-3428
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have recently became a patient of Dr. Brown I have seen many gastric doctor in the last 6 years he is the best one I’ve seen he really cares about his patients and he is very bright I would highly recommend him very thankful to call him my gi doctor
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457616401
- Norwalk Hospital At Yale University
- St. George's University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
