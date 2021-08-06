Overview

Dr. Christopher Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.