Dr. Christopher Browne, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Browne, MD

Dr. Christopher Browne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Claremore, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Kansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Browne works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Claremore, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK, Owasso, OK, Broken Arrow, OK and McAlester, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Browne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Claremore
    1110 W Will Rogers Blvd, Claremore, OK 74017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 341-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma - Owasso
    13720 E 86th St N Ste 100, Owasso, OK 74055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 272-9515
  4. 4
    Broken Arrow
    1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-4496
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  5. 5
    McAlester
    1609 N Strong Blvd, McAlester, OK 74501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 283-3662

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Care Network
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • Medicare
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • OSMA Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 17, 2021
    Dr. Browne did both of my partial knee replacements, and I highly recommend him. He and his staff and caring, kind and listen.
    Sunny A — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Browne, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215937438
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Back Institute
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine Program
    • The University Of Kansas College Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    • Orthopedic Surgery
